Her latest role: Humanitarian. Lindsay Lohan posed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and 7-year-old Syrian refugee Bana Alabed in a powerful post to Instagram on Friday, January 27.

“What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home,” the 30-year-old actress captioned the photo. “Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring 🙌🏻❤🌍 #peace starts now @a_boynukalin @hilalkaplanogut @rt_erdogan please for peace @therealdonaldtrump Alaikum Salam✋🏼 ✋🏽✋🏾✋🏻✋ #cleanslate2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5.”

In the image, Lohan poses in a modest black dress alongside the president, Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdoğan and Alabed, who has gained worldwide fame for tweeting about life in war-torn Aleppo after her family fled to Turkey last month.



Danny Martindale/WireImage

The former Mean Girls star also joined Alabed for a Periscope video on Friday morning, which showed the young activist greeting Lohan with a big hug. “Hello, my friend,” she said. Lohan returned the hug before addressing viewers directly. “We want to send all the people in Syria and Aleppo suffering, all the refugees, that we are here supporting you, and you can hang on be strong just like Bana has,” she said in her newly acquired accent.



“Sending you lots of love and light and blessings,” she ended her message. Alabed later shared the video via Twitter with the message, “Look who I am with … I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan.”



Earlier this month, Lohan caused alarm amongst her fans when she completely wiped her Instagram account clean for what her rep called a “period of renewal.” She also added an Arabic phrase to her account, leading fans to speculate she had converted. The actress herself seemed stoked about the prospect of starting the new year fresh, especially after an ugly split from her fiance earlier in the year.

“I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!” she told Us in a statement. The Parent Trap actress’ new beginning came hot on the heels of a controversial poem that she posted just a few days prior, about wanting to fix “idle ISIS minds.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



