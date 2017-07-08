Lindsay Shookus ‘Left Her Husband to Be With Ben’ Affleck

MEGA (2)

Lindsay Shookus left her now ex-husband, Kevin Miller, to be with Ben Affleck, a source close to the actor and ex-wife Jennifer Garner claims to Us Weekly.



The Saturday Night Live producer tied the knot with her NBC colleague Miller in 2010. However, an insider alleges that her relationship with Affleck, 44, spurred her to end the marriage. “She was married and had a baby and left her husband to be with Ben,” the source claims.

The insider alleges that Shookus would frequently travel to L.A. to scout talent for SNL so she could spend time with the Oscar winner. Meanwhile, Affleck was still married to Garner. The A-list couple announced their split in a joint statement in June 2015, and the 45-year-old actress officially filed for divorce in April.

As previously reported, an insider close to Garner and Affleck claims that the actor and Shookus started seeing each other about three years ago. "They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” the source claims to Us. "They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”

Garner and Miller both discovered the romance in 2015, the source alleges: “They were devastated when they found out about the affair."

Now, the 13 Going on 30 actress has accepted the romance. “Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” an Affleck source tells Us of the former couple’s recent Caribbean trip. “She is OK with it."



Last week, the Gone Girl actor and the TV producer stepped out publicly on several occasions while she accompanied him to London for work. They dined at the Michelin-starred Gymkhana Indian restaurant and saw The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre. They also rendezvoused in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 6.

The Affleck source disputes that they’ve been dating long-term, though, and claims they only became an item three months ago. The source adds, "Ben is enjoying Lindsay’s company, and they will continue to see each other."

