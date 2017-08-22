Linkin Park Plans to Honor Chester Bennington With Special Public Event

One month after Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington tragically passed away from suicide, the band is planning a special event in his honor.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring if love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time,” the band’s official Twitter account posted on Tuesday, August 22. “The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.”

“We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory,” continued the band, that is made up of Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell. "And look forward to sharing details with you soon."

As previously reported, Bennington passed away on July 20 in his house in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 41. Four days after his death, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that the singer’s cause of death had been ruled a suicide after he was found hanging in the upstairs area of his home.

Bennington’s bandmates expressed their grief over his passing in a Facebook post on July 24. “Our hearts are broken,” the note read. “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

The coroner previously told Us Weekly that there was no evidence of drugs at the scene but that there was a half-empty bottle of alcohol inside the room. No suicide note was found.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

