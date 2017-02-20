Auditioning for another Playboy cover? Lisa Rinna posted a completely nude selfie, deleted it and then reposted it on Sunday, February 19.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, stripped down in her hotel room for the mirror pic, but used a strategically placed chair to cover her lady parts. She added a pixelated bar to censor her chest.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

“It’s back,” she captioned the racy photo the second time around. “I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f--ks given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody.”

Rinna posted her revealing selfie in homage to the men’s magazine’s decision to bring back nudity after a short-lived ban beginning in October 2015. “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Playboy’s chief creative officer, Cooper Hefner, said on February 13. “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who are."

Rinna, who is mom of daughters Delilah, 18, and Amelia, 15, with husband Harry Hamlin, posed for Playboy twice in the past. While she was pregnant with her oldest daughter in 1998, the former soap opera actress was photographed bra-less in a lavender sweater for the cover. She graced the cover again in 2009 in a low-cut black leotard, fishnet stockings and heels as a Mrs. Robinson character.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!