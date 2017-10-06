Lisa Vanderpump: It's 'Unbelievable' to Lose Two Dogs in Nine Days

Lisa Vanderpump made her first public appearance on Thursday, October 5, hours after revealing that her second Pomeranian died within nine days.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, opened up about her loss while attending the premiere of her documentary, The Road to Yulin and Beyond, at the Awareness Film Festival in L.A.

"To even talk about that right now — having lost two of my dogs in just a few days has been unbelievable. At this time, it’s difficult to do it," she exclusively told Us Weekly.

"We’re trying to create a humane environment for dogs everywhere," she continued, referring to the film. "It is important for us to be here, and I thank everybody else for coming out and supporting this short documentary. But it’s been a wonderful year as well because the Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center has already adopted out, I think, 250 dogs from the kill shelters."

Vanderpump paid tribute to her dog Pikachu in an Instagram post on Thursday. "It was unfortunate timing to lose two of our furry children in six days. Pikachu was suffering the last few days so it gave us some solace when he passed," she told Us in a statement shortly after the news broke. "The carers at VCA treated him with love and compassion and he is now at rest. In light of recent tragic events, it makes me appreciate even more the huge comfort that our beloved pets give to us in this very sad world."

Late last month, her 5-year-old dog Pink also passed away. "Because she’s called pink dog, it would be rude not to wash her pink," the proud dog owner previously told Us. "She’s not happy if she’s not pink."

She added: "I literally see a dog every week that I want to have and adopt. So I think there is probably one more. But I’ve got a couple that are getting older so I think eight is probably enough. I try to resist them but every time we have a new dog at the [Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center] I think, 'Oh could I have this one? Could I have that? You just love them so much."

