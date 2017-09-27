Lisa Vanderpump’s Dog Pink Dies: ‘We Are Devastated’

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump revealed that her dog Pink died suddenly on Monday, September 25.

“Rest in peace Pink Dog,” she captioned a photo of the pale pink-shaded Pomeranian on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, September 26. “We are devastated to see you go so suddenly…you were such a happy dog and we will miss you so much, we love you.”

The animal lover also tweeted that her husband, Ken Todd, had tried to save the 5-year-old pooch.

Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly... you were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you 💕 A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Pink dog died suddenly yesterday afternoon,ken gave her cpr all the way to vet but it was too late.

Very very sad at this moment. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) September 26, 2017

“Pink dog died suddenly yesterday afternoon,” she wrote. “Ken gave her cpr all the way to vet but it was too late. Very very sad at this moment.”

Pink was one of Vanderpump’s menagerie of more than 25 pets that includes her Pomeranian and frequent costar, Giggy, and her "LoveDog" Schnooky. She also has a collection of turtles, swans and mini horses.

Vanderpump talked about Pink Dog in an interview about her pets with the New York Post in 2015, revealing that the dog got its rosy hue from a dash of food coloring that she added to the pup’s monthly bath. “I think she knows she’s pink and she’s special,” the reality star said.

The Vanderpump Rules star is an outspoken animal advocate — she founded the nonprofit organization The Vanderpump Dog Foundation in 2016 and has fought to end the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China. She and Todd opened their own rescue dog center in L.A. in March this year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!