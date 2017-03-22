Hang on to your hats! A little girl swiped Pope Francis' hat after his audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, March 22. Fortunately, the pontiff had a sense of humor about the incident.

Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

Videos show a Vatican aide lifting up 3-year-old Estella Westrick to meet the Pope. The girl looked adorable in a hot pink shirt and matching floral leggings. As Pope Francis, 80, kissed Estella’s cheek, she reached up and snatched his white zucchetto.

Courtesy Mountain Butorac/Twitter

Pope Francis and everyone nearby erupted with laughter. Estella giggled and gave the hat back to the leader of the Catholic Church. The Vatican aide quickly pulled the girl away while the Pope put his zucchetto back on and continued to greet people.



Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

Estella’s godfather, Mountain Butorac, tweeted a video of the encounter, which quickly went viral. “Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat!” he wrote.

“Right before she went up, she was a little nervous,” Butorac told CNN. “Then she stole his hat. It was hilarious, everyone was laughing, including the Pope.”

Estella is visiting Rome for the first time with her parents from Atlanta. “It’s her first full day in Rome, who knows what she will get up to tomorrow,” Butorac quipped.

