Lo Bosworth is sending good thoughts to her former Hills costar Audrina Partridge in the wake of her divorce news.



“I don’t [keep in touch with Audrina],” the Laguna Beach alum, 30, who partnered with Chewy and “I and Love and You” to celebrate the launch of the latter’s Puppy Starter Kit during National Dog Week, told Us Weekly exclusively. “[But] I read about what’s happening and I wish her the best.”

John Shearer/WireImage

As previously reported, the swimsuit designer, 32, filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan on Wednesday, September 20, two days after requesting a temporary restraining order against the BMX rider, 35, In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Partridge cited multiple alleged instances of emotional abuse in her request.

“[Bohan] has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous of my work and travel schedule,” the reality personality claimed in the documents. “His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him. When we are apart he texts me obsessively, rattling my nerves and making it difficult for me to concentrate on my work commitments.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The former MTV star, who filed for divorce two months shy of her one-year wedding anniversary, also alleged that Bohan “cannot control his swearing and personal attacks … even when in the presence” of the estranged couple’s 14-month-old daughter, Kiira.”

“They won’t recover from this,” vows a source close to the businesswoman. “Audrina is better off without him.”

Although the Prey Swim creator and Bohan were together for nine years, another insider tells Us that their relationship had “never been stable” and “Corey has not treated Audrina well over the years. He calls her names and is emotionally abusive.”

Meanwhile, “Corey is denying everything,” a source tells Us of the allegations against Bohan. “They are not living together right now.”

Bosworth and Partridge starred on the MTV series from 2006 to 2010.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.