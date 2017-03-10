Lo Bosworth revealed on Friday, March 10, that she quietly battled anxiety and depression for more than a year. The Hills alum, 30, opened up about her recent struggles on her blog, The Lo Down, in a post titled “The Great Depression” and in an accompanying YouTube video. Watch her tell her story in the clip above.

“2016 wasn’t only just the worst year ever, it was also the year I turned 30, founded my own feminine wellness company [Love Wellness], and brought an amazing puppy home. So not all bad,” she wrote. “Light does find way of shining through the darkness. And what is the darkness I’m referring to? Crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months.”

After she started “feeling off” toward the end of 2015 — “racing mind, impulsive behavior, insomnia” — Bosworth began going to therapy and taking anti-depressants at the start of 2016 in an effort to feel better. At that point, however, she had no idea that a vitamin deficiency was the root of her issues.

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

“I feel OK for moments of time, and then plunge back into the darkness again and again. The anti-depressant cycle is a vicious one — especially if you don’t actually require one, but that moment of enlightenment won’t arrive for another nine months. Up and down, up and down. Tears, moments of extreme highs, confusion about why you don’t feel completely back on your feet after the standard 4-6 weeks of allowing the meds to ‘kick in,’” she wrote. "Making changes and adjustments to medications more than four times. Exercise helps, my relationship helps, my family helps. But, the underlying, creeping feeling that there may not be a silver bullet to my problems, and that this state of disarray may be the new ‘me’ keeps me feeling stagnant. I wouldn’t wish my 2016 on my worst enemy.”

After months and months of little to no improvement, Bosworth’s doctors ordered her to have her vitamin levels tested. “A week later, a life-changing phone call lights up my phone and ultimately, my life. I’m told I have severe deficiencies of Vitamins B12 and Vitamin D. Want to know what happens if you’re deficient? You can develop, amongst other things, depression, anxiety, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and a lot of other vague and uncomfortable symptoms,” she continued. “Want to know what happens if you never address your deficiencies? The symptoms can become permanent — yes, like permanent brain damage.”

After doing her own research, the New York City resident found out that her “body doesn’t process B12 and D in the way that other people can,” so she needs to take “the highest quality, most bio-available methylated form of both every single day for the rest of my life.”

Bosworth, who once thought of vitamins as “snake-oil pills,” says that she feels “100 percent back to normal” after creating her own daily regimen, which includes Blisphora, Serenol and Love Wellness’ Good Girl probiotics, among other supplements.

Though her road to recovery was tough, Bosworth is grateful for all that she learned about herself and her body along the way.

“Depression and anxiety can be both emotional and physical, and having lived through it, all I can say is that the struggle is worth it," she said. "I resent it, I hate it, it’s f--ked up my world — but I also see it for what it is, and that’s quite beautiful. Life happens, and if it happens to you — how will you handle it? I’m living proof that you should fight, you should explore, you should take your health into your own hands and be your own advocate, and that you CAN come out the other side with some serious scars, but feeling like a brand new human being.”

