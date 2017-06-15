Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

When Lorde first found fame after the release of her debut hit “Royals” in 2013, she was just a 16-year-old from New Zealand. The songstress told NME in an interview published on Thursday, June 15, that her rise to stardom was overwhelming and that she had to learn how to deal with online trolls.

“When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it,” Lorde said. “It rocked my foundations and could have f--ked me, you know? I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been. ... I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favorite people to No. 1 [on the music charts], and they were like, ‘F--k her, she’s got really far-apart eyes.’ I remember being like, ‘Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?’ Just weird s--t like that.”

Two Grammys later and Lorde is about to drop her second studio album, Melodrama, but in her eyes, she’ll never be as famous as she was when “Royals” hit, so she's learned to cope with the negativity that can come with fame.

“But that was a long time ago,” she continued. “If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since 'Royals' was really big. Which is totally cool for me. I suck at being famous. And that’s fine.”

The singer took four years to release her second album, and also stepped out of the spotlight, which she says helped.

“I was able to return to my family and shelter against [the negativity] and get to where I am now,” she reflected. “I feel so comfortable in myself.”

