Loretta Lynn Hospitalized for Stroke: Details

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Tennessee after suffering a stroke, a note on her official Facebook page revealed Friday, May 5. The singer, 85, was admitted for care in Nashville, not far from her home in Hurricane Mills.

"She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery," the Facebook message read.

Lynn "has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating," the message continued. "Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed."

Lynn was forced to cancel several shows last September, too, when she injured herself in a fall and had to undergo minor surgery. A statement on her website at the time said that doctors had advised her to refrain from performing while she recovered.

Story is developing.