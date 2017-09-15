Keeping in touch. Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are still in contact following their split, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

"They text and talk to each other, but it’s not super in depth," a source tells Us. "They’re just checking in."

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 50, announced her split from the businessman, 50, on August 3. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted at the time. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The former couple, who married on December 31 in Palm Beach, opened up about their decision to divorce a month later.

"There was real love lost here," D'Agostino exclusively told Us earlier this month. "I’m saddened and I wish Luann only the best."

The former Countess, meanwhile, opened up about their seven-month marriage in a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen. "I don’t think he could give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to," she said. "I think that he really loved me. I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it’s really hard to change people . . . I expected more. I expected him to change."

She added: "I totally believe he was faithful. He’s a flirty guy, he’s a social guy, and I think people take that the wrong way sometimes, but it’s not a good look."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.