Lucy Hale Slams Twitter Troll Who Tells Her to ‘Eat a Hamburger’

Lucy Hale slammed a social media user who criticized her body on Friday, September 22, explaining that her past struggle with an eating disorder made her feel especially inclined to call the man out for his comments.



The Pretty Little Liars alum, 28, posted a photo of herself on Twitter on Friday sitting with her arms spread out on a chair. Shortly after she posted the picture, a tweeter gave his unsolicited opinion about her appearance. “No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look ,” the user wrote. “That's for gay guys & fashionistas, we want you to please eat a hamburger.”



I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

Hale was quick to reply to the user, slamming him for his comment. “I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Hale replied, adding, “As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don't take these comments lightly. Im healthy and happy and you don't know me.”

Hale added: “So keep your repulsive comments to yourself.”

When the tweeter responded, simply saying “Neat ,” Hale wrote: “Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE.”

As previously reported, Hale opened up for the first time in 2012 about struggling with anorexia in the past. "I've never really talked about this, but I would go days without eating," Hale told Cosmopolitan at the time. "Or maybe I'd have some fruit and then go to the gym for three hours."

She added: "I knew I had a problem. It was a gradual process but I changed myself."

