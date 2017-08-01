Macklemore Involved in Scary Car Crash

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Macklemore is doing fine after being involved in a scary car crash, Us Weekly confirms.



A Washington State Patrol PIO tells Us that a pickup truck crashed into the star's Mercedes in Langley, Washington, on Friday, July 28. The truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Macklemore's car. The incident occurred before 11 p.m. local time.

According to TMZ, Macklemore [real name: Ben Haggerty] had two passengers in his vehicle at the time and one person was treated for a minor cut on the head.

The pickup truck driver, meanwhile, reportedly hit his head on the windshield and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He reportedly told police that he had a drink "awhile back" at "5 o'clock."

Macklemore has yet to speak out about the accident. He has, however, been active on social media.

Story is still developing.



