Her Madgesty is hoping to expand her dynasty. Madonna has applied to adopt two more children from Malawi, the Associated Press reports.



According to the AP, government spokesman Mlenga Mvula says the 58-year-old superstar appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday, January 25. The decision to grant Madonna the adoption order remains in the hands of the court. The AP reports that the “Living for Love” singer will have to wait one week before finding out if she is able to move forward with the adoptions.



The pop diva, who adopted son David and daughter Mercy James, both 11, in 2008 and 2009, respectively, founded her Raising Malawi foundation in 2006 to benefit the orphans and underprivileged children living in the impoverished nation.

During an October 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Madonna shared why she was inspired to adopt from Malawi.



“To see 8-year-olds in charge of households. To see mothers dying, with Kaposi's sarcoma lesions all over their bodies. To see open sewages everywhere. To see what I saw. It is a state of emergency. As far as I'm concerned, the adoption laws have to be changed to suit that state of emergency,” she said at the time. “I think if everybody went there, they'd want to bring one of those children home with them and give them a better life."



The Queen of Pop also told Winfrey about the struggle of adopting a child from the southern African country.

"I assure you it doesn't matter who you are or how much money you have, nothing goes fast in Africa," she explained. "There are no adoption laws in Malawi. And I was warned by my social worker that because there were no known laws in Malawi, they were more or less going to have to make them up as we went along. And she did say to me, 'Pick Ethiopia. Go to Kenya. Don't go to Malawi because you're just going to get a hard time.'"



Madonna adopted David with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, whom she divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage. She shares 16-year-old son Rocco with the British filmmaker too. The Grammy winner is also mom of Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon.

