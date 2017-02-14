Express yourself, girl! Madonna unveiled her latest magazine cover — for which she bared her nipples! — on Monday, February 13, the same day she sat front row at New York Fashion Week with Kylie Jenner and Tyga.



The “Living for Love” singer, 58, took to Instagram to share the sizzling, skin-baring snap that graces the cover of Vogue Italia’s Polaroid Issue. In the photo, Madonna flaunts her breasts in a sheer black top paired with minimal jewelry (including her Kabbalah bracelet, of course) and a bold red lip.



“Stamped by SK for the Polaroid Issue @stevenkleinstudio for italianvogue,” she captioned the sexy image. “God Bless you Franca Sozanni 🙏🏻not only for what you did for the World of Fashion but for encouraging strong Independent Women to take risks!” (Vogue Italia editor in chief Sozzani died at age 66 on December 16.)

Hours after treating fans to the nearly NSFW mag cover, the Material Girl took in Philipp Plein’s runway presentation at NYFW, where she caught up with Jenner, 19, and her 27-year-old rapper beau. The unexpected trio — Madonna has collaborated with Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, and mingled with Kim Kardashian at the 2016 Met Gala — were photographed chit-chatting with each other before the show kicked off.



After the show, Her Madgesty thanked the designer for his recent contribution to her foundation, Raising Malawi, which benefits orphans and underprivileged children living in the third-world nation.



Saluting NY and Philipp Plein for your very generous donation to @raisingmalawi. Well Done on your first Show in The big 🍎. 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻💯🌺💯🌺💯🌺💯🌺💯🌺💯 🌺💯♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

As previously reported, Madonna — who adopted son David and daughter Mercy James, both 11, from Malawi in 2008 and 2009 — recently adopted twin girls, Estere and Stelle, from the impoverished country. The pop superstar confirmed her adoption of the girls on February 8 by sharing a sweet Instagram photo of her holding hands with the 4-year-olds.



I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Madonna adopted David with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, whom she divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage. She shares 16-year-old son Rocco with the British filmmaker too. The music icon is also mom of Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon.



