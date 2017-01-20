Fighting on. Madonna got candid — and philosophical — about Donald Trump on the eve of his presidential inauguration during a panel at the Brooklyn Talks at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in NYC on Thursday, January 19.

"It had to happen. I do believe that Trump was elected for a reason; to show us how lazy and ununified and lackadaisical we've become about our freedom," the Queen of Pop, 58, addressed the crowd, which included artist Marilyn Minter. "They say it's always darkest before the dawn. I feel like it had to happen to bring people together. Let's get the party started!"

Madonna, a supporter and 10th cousin of Hillary Clinton, actually thinks that the mogul, 70, is doing the United States "a great service" by becoming the next commander in chief.

"We've gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here," she explained. "We have two choices: destruction and creation. I'm going down the road of creation and you are all welcome to join me."

She also said: "I'm going to slap any man who doesn't say they're a feminist."

Madonna touched on rumors that she's not on good terms with Lady Gaga, too. "I've been supposedly in a fight with Lady Gaga since she was born. It's absurd," she joked. "My biggest naysayers have been women."

Last month, the "Rebel Heart" singer spoke about the election results during a cover story interview with Billboard. "It feels like women betrayed us. The percentage of women who voted for Trump was insanely high," she said at the time. "Women hate women. That's what I think it is. Women's nature is not to support other women. It's really sad. Men protect each other, and women protect their men and children. Women turn inward and men are more external."

Madonna has never been a fan of the famous family. Back in September, she bashed Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump for hunting. "How Big of. P--sy Do you have to BE to kill this Noble Animal for sport? Just ask Donald Trump Jr and his brother Eric," she captioned an Instagram pic of the siblings with a dead animal. "One more reason to vote for Hilary!"

