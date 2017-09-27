Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna added another title to her already impressive résumé on Tuesday, September 26, when she joined Amy Schumer for a stand-up comedy routine in New York City.

The Queen of Pop, 59, made a surprise appearance during the 36-year-old comic's set at the renowned Comedy Cellar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan. The performance kicked off just hours after Madonna celebrated her new MDNA skincare line at Barneys New York.

"And the next minute i was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nyccomedycellar," Madonna captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Schumer on stage. "Making my stand up debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry thank you Amy!"

The Trainwreck star also commemorated the once-in-a-lifetime experience on the photo-sharing app, writing, "We'd like to thank @nyccomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act."



Madonna and Schumer's friendship dates back to September 2015, when the stand-up comedian opened for the pop star's Rebel Heart tour stops at NYC's Madison Square Garden and Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Madonna returned the favor in October 2016 when she surprised fans as the opening act for Schumer's stand-up show at the Garden. During that gig, the "Vogue" singer encouraged audience members to vote for then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — and even jokingly offered to perform oral sex in exchange.



"One more thing before I introduce this genius of comedy: If you vote for Hillary Clinton, I will give you a b--wjob — and I'm good," Madonna said at the time. "I take my time, I make lots of eye contact and I do swallow."



