Madonna's getting into her groove — outside of the United States. The superstar revealed in two Instagram posts on Saturday, September 2, that has moved to Portugal and is working on two projects.

"The energy of Portugal is so inspiring!" she captioned the first post. "I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ... This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!"

In the second post, the seven-time Grammy winner showed off baskets hanging from the ceiling of a kitchen. "I used to be a basket case but now I live in Lisbon!" she captioned the snap.

Madonna, 59, fell in love with the country after her 2004 tour, the Re-Invention World Tour, ended in Lisbon, a spokesperson for the star explained to the Associated Press.

The songstress first opened up about her upcoming film, Loved, in a January Harper's Bazaar interview. "It touches on a lot of really important topics I've always invested in or championed — fighting for women's rights, gay rights, civil rights — always fighting for the underdog," Madonna said of the movie, which is an adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer's novel The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells. "Why does this book appeal to me? Why did I want to adapt it into a screenplay? Because it touches me on so many levels and it deals with so many important topics. Right now, more than ever, it's an extremely timely story to tell."

Loved will be Madonna's fourth directorial project, her first since the 2013 short film Secret Project Revolution. Her most recent studio album was 2015's Rebel Heart, her 13th record.

