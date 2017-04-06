Madonna couldn’t help but take a sly swipe at Pepsi after their controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner was pulled on Wednesday, April 5.

The outspoken star, who had a beef with the brand in the past, threw shade at the soft drink giants by posting a throw back photo of her carrying a can of their rival Coca-Cola.

She captioned the shot with a simple gold medal emoji.

The 58-year-old’s own 1989 Pepsi ad was famously pulled in the wake of the controversy surrounding the video for her hit “Like A Prayer.”

The Vatican called for a boycott of Pepsi products after the “blasphemous” video caused widespread criticism from religious groups.

🥇 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Pepsi were throw into such a panic to distance themselves from Madonna and her video - that contained imagery of burning crosses and Madonna seducing a black saint - they yanked their ad, but allowed her to keep her $5 million advance.

Madonna made reference to the debacle with another Instagram post, shortly after Jenner’s ad was pulled too.

“Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! #ironic” she wrote alongside a clip of Pepsi’s most recent ad.

When you wake up and realize that Shit just really doesn't make sense! 😔#chosen 📸Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! 👼🏾 #ironic A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

As Us Weekly reported, Pepsi issued an apology and announced they were pulling Jenner’s commercial from the airwaves after it received major backlash.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said in a statement, according to The Daily Beast. “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

