Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers control the entrance at the Magic Castle magicians' club in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 24, 2017. Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Magician Daryl Easton was found dead inside Hollywood's iconic Magic Castle on Friday, February 24, according to multiple reports. He was 61.

Employees at the private magicians' club discovered the illusionist dead inside a closet with a bag over his head and he appeared to have hanged himself, a Hollywood police spokesman told the New York Daily News. Authorities have ruled his death a suicide.



The Magic Castle, which closed briefly on Friday night, confirmed Easton's death in a statement posted on Facebook early Saturday, February 25. "Daryl, who was performing at the Magic Castle this week, was found dead on the club's premises on the evening of Friday, Feb. 24, and his death has been ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Police Department," the statement read. "The magic community mourns the loss of one of our most beloved and talented performers and the AMA's [Academy of Magic Arts] deepest regrets and heart-felt sympathy go out to Daryl's family."



Daryl The Magician's Magician/Youtube

NBC Los Angeles reported that Easton died shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the iconic venue. He was a regular at the club and often attended its events in recent years as a performer and a guest.

The magician was best known for his beloved slight of hand card tricks and was hailed by fans and fellow performers as "The Magician's Magician." He famously performed at former President George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001.



