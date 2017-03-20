Can we get an invite? Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up in a new interview about his and longtime love Peta Murgatroyd’s upcoming wedding, and revealed their super-romantic venue.

"We have an amazing, amazing space on Long Island, Oheka [Castle]," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, told ABC News in an interview published Monday, March 20. "It's going to be great."

Chmerkovskiy — who welcomed son Shai with Murgatroyd, 30, in January — said that he had dreamed of having his wedding at the castle since 1994, when he moved to Brooklyn as a teen.

"I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] 'That's where I want to have my wedding,' and I just said it so [casually] and now it's happening," said the Ukrainian dancer, who will tie the knot with his fellow DWTS champ this summer. “We went there. It’s perfect. We're going to have it for two days. They're closing the whole hotel. It's going to be unbelievable."

Though he had always wanted to get married at Oheka — where stars such as Joey Fatone and Kevin Jonas have also had wedding ceremonies — the ballroom pro told ABC News that he is leaving most of the planning to Murgatroyd.

"I hate to admit, but I've just removed myself from it," Chmerkovskiy said, adding that his future wife did leave him with a few responsibilities. "I had to do my part of the list, which I never thought was that difficult, but it's kind of ridiculous.”

He added: "Some things are a little too much but we just dreamt up this opportunity for ourselves and we're trying to make it happen the way we want it to. I want her to have the wedding of her dreams.”

Despite staying busy planning their “I do's” and raising their newborn son, the couple announced on Tuesday, February 21, that they'll be returning to the ballroom for season 24 of DWTS. While Murgatroyd is partnered with Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall, Chmerkovskiy is paired with Glee alum (and former Beyoncé backup dancer) Heather Morris.

"I'm kind of amazed at how these things quickly change, because we were both career people for so long," the new dad told Us Weekly last month. "And our career is a bit selfish. I mean, not in a bad way, but it's always about you and about how you look, how you feel, because of the job requirements."

Dancing With the Stars season 24 premieres on ABC Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

