A frightening encounter. In a new interview, Maksim Chmerkovskiy detailed the "wild" night when two men attempted to break into his family's home in Los Angeles.

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 25, authorities responded to the Dancing With the Stars pro's house for a "civil dispute," the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly. Chmerkovskiy's DWTS partner, Heather Morris, was first to reveal the news during her appearance on Good Morning America, telling viewers that Chmerkovskiy could not do the interview with her because of an incident at his home.



"That was some bulls--t," Chmerkovskiy, 37, said during a SiriusXM interview with Maria Menounos on Tuesday. "I cannot believe this. Literally, in the last couple of months, it's just been so much stuff that's never happened to me before that happened. It's just a pile of stuff."

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages

After being sidelined from DWTS for several weeks due to a calf injury, the Ukrainian hunk returned to the dance floor on Monday night. Though he and partner Morris, 30, earned a perfect score, they were eliminated from the show. The duo were scheduled to appear on GMA together the next morning to discuss the shocking elimination via satellite interview.



"At like 2:20 a.m., I wake up to full-out knocking," Chmerkovskiy told Menounos, 38. "I come down, there's cops and they're like, 'There's a dude outside that's claiming this is his house.' I'm like, 'Wait, what?' It was pretty wild. But I guess it's an ongoing thing with the ex-owner of this house who — by the way, talk about Hollywood — used to be some rock singer, or rock band frontman or something."



The DWTS champ showed his renter's agreement to authorities to prove that he and fiancée Peta Murgatroyd were renting the home. "It was just funny to me, the whole thing," he explained, claiming that the two men who attempted to break in were "belligerent drunk."

Chmerkovskiy was mostly worried about the safety of Murgatroyd, 30, and their 3-month-old son, Shai. "I called Heather. I was like, 'Babe, I'm sorry, I just can't really [do the interview]. I don't know how to leave the house,'" he said. "It's my mom, Peta, our nurse and the baby. It's, like, three chicks, half a human and me. This is a fun household."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!