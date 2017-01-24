Out of the White House and off to ski country! Malia Obama was spotted at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Monday, January 23, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.



“Malia was with a friend shopping at the Sundance Film Festival store,” the onlooker tells Us. “There was one Secret Service guy with her. She bought a Sundance sweatshirt!”



According to The Wrap, the 18-year-old — who is taking a gap year before attending her parents’ alma mater, Harvard University, and reportedly accepted an internship with the Weinstein Company — also attended a screening of the movie Beach Rats on Tuesday.

It’s clear that the young movie buff, who graduated from D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School, is looking forward to a career in the film industry. As previously reported, Obama was an intern on the New York City set of Lena Dunham’s HBO series, Girls, in July 2015 and worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s CBS drama, Extant, in 2014. It was recently revealed that she spent a few months in South America this past fall as part of her gap year.



The former first daughter’s trip to Sundance comes just days after her father, Barack Obama, ended his eight-year tenure as the 44th president of the United States — and President Donald Trump assumed the role of commander in chief — on Friday, January 20.



Immediately following the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s inauguration, the Obama family headed to Palm Springs, California, for some fun in the sun. They have reportedly left and gone to the British Virgin Islands due to bad weather in Palm Springs.



"I can tell you that the first family is looking forward to flying to Palm Springs, California, on Friday," former White House press secretary Josh Earnest said at a Tuesday, January 17, news conference. "The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, and Palm Springs fits the bill. He and his family have enjoyed the time they spent there in the past, and they're looking forward to traveling there on Friday."



