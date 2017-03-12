Mama June Shannon recently dropped down to a size 4, but she doesn't see herself wearing a wedding dress ever again. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Friday, March 10, the reality star revealed that she won't walk down the aisle a second time.

"[Marriage] and June does not go in the same sentence," joked Shannon, who split from ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson in September 2014. The former couple never formally married, though they did have a commitment ceremony in May 2013.



The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 37, has candidly cited her separation from Thompson, 45, as one of the reasons she started working out and losing weight. In a recent episode of the WE tv show, she told viewers that she bought a revealing "revenge dress" to showcase her newly slimmed-down figure at Thompson's January wedding to his new wife, Jennifer Lamb.

However, Shannon insists she doesn't have any regrets about her ex, with whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, remarrying. "Hell, no!" she told Us, adding, "Never in a million years do I ever want that son of a bitch back. No, ma'am."



In fact, the former pageant mom is ready to start dating again. "The type of guy I'm attracted to would be someone who is very loving, very caring, very devoted, is willing to give 100 percent like I am," she told Us. "Someone who knows that my kids are a number-one priority and knows that no matter what they are going to be here. And also someone who can be my best friend, but also we can have that seriousness to our relationship."

Shannon hasn't been on any dates just yet because she's focusing on herself at the moment. She told Us, "I've just kind of backed off and concentrated on me for right now."

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

