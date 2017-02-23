A brand-new her! Mama June Shannon underwent a dramatic full-body transformation after numerous surgeries and some serious lifestyle changes, and her daughters Alana, a.k.a “Honey Boo Boo,” and Lauryn, a.k.a “Pumpkin,” are speaking out about the process.

“She had a gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she was at a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” Pumpkin, 17, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, February 22. “And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she got to another plateau with the gastric sleeve and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

A gastric sleeve is a surgical procedure that involves creating a small stomach “sleeve” using a stapling device and removing the rest of the stomach.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Once Mama June, 37, began to lose the weight, however, she discovered she had a lot of extra skin. “Her stomach started looking gross,” Pumpkin said. “It was hanging from where she had lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin, so she got [the skin on] her stomach removed.”

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star went one step further and even had her breasts tweaked to look their best with her new body. “She got her boobies done,” Pumpkin said. “She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

Earlier this month, a new trailer for the reality star’s WE tv show hinted that she had dropped from 460 pounds to a size 4, but thus far, the Honey Boo Boo alum has stayed out of the spotlight so as not to ruin her big reveal.

“It is very hard because Mama, she is a very stubborn person, and she wants to do everything,” Pumpkin explained. “She’s like, ‘All right, I’ve got to go to the store,’ and we’re like, ‘Mama, no, you need to stay in the house because if somebody gets a picture with you’ … Even if she does go out, she has to be, like, suited up.”

In an interview with Us last fall, Mama June's other daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, said that the surgery and weight loss definitely gave the matriarch some much-needed "confidence" in her looks. "I think it made her more confident with herself because I know how she was, but she was still confident even though being overweight," she told Us. "But I think she's more into it now because she can wear blue jeans and she can wear all the clothes and stuff like that, and before she couldn't do that."

Mama June: From Not to Hot will premiere on February 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

