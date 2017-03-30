Courtesy of Mandy Moore/Instagram

Baby, it’s real, so, so real. The fact that Mandy Moore just won #ThrowbackThursday, that is.

The pop star turned actress, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 30, to appease ’90s-nostalgia-loving hearts everywhere by sharing a photo of herself and a teenage Justin Timberlake hanging out before a concert in 1999. In the pic, the pair rock some seriously retro style, and the brunette This Is Us star sports bright blonde locks.

“Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats,” she captioned the ’gram. “Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile! 🙈 #tbt #memories”

Moore — who burst onto the pop music scene in 1999 with the release of her first single, “Candy” — opened for Timberlake, then 18, and his bandmates on their ’NSync in Concert world tour in support of her debut album, So Real.

While she had a blast on the road with JT & Co., the “I Wanna Be With You” songstress revealed one particularly embarrassing memory from that time in her life during a November 2016 appearance on The Late Late Show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"I’m a terrible dancer, but I had background dancers at the time because that’s what you did, and I remember distinctly one time walking backstage, and I didn't really see much of the guys because I was the measly opening act. Nobody cared about me," she told show host James Corden. “But Justin Timberlake was there and somehow there was a conversation about feet or foot size. They were comparing shoe [size]. And all the background dancers and the ’NSync background dancers and my background dancers [were there], and I stroll up at 15, like, freaking out that Justin Timberlake is there."



However, Moore was instantly disappointed — and totally mortified! — when she finally got to meet her crush. "He was like, 'You have big feet for a girl,'" she recalled him saying. "I'm sure he doesn't remember this at all, but I was so impressionable, and I thought the world of him, and he was on a pedestal. I mean, 16 years later it stuck with me, so it really scarred me emotionally.”

