Moonology.com's Yasmin Boland breaks down what you can expect from your pet cat or dog in the month of March — read more Credit: Akimasa Harada/Getty Images

ARIES

Your Aries pet might be a bit needier than usual this month, as the love planet Venus reverses in their sign. Have you been giving your favorite creature enough attention? We all need to feel loved and valued, and this month, your Aries pet needs that and more. So lavish them with love. After all, what are pets for?

TAURUS

If your beloved pet seems a little nervier than usual this month, your job as a pet owner is to do what you can to work out what's worrying them. Yes, it's a big job! But as Venus reverses in their Fears Zone, old fears could resurface (about being abandoned for example, especially in the case of a rescue animal). Do what you can to reassure them. Show them you’re there for them.

GEMINI

Your Gemini pet could be lazier than usual as March kicks off, but by the middle of the month, chances are that they'll truly have regained their energy and be racing around again at full speed. If you're keen to have your pet socialize better with other animals, this is the month to work on that. In the case of a dog where it's appropriate to take them to the park, do it!

CANCER

If your Cancerian pet seems a little upset or aggressive this month, don't worry. All Cancerian creatures currently have powerful Pluto in their opposite sign, and that's making them tetchy. (This applies to Cancerian humans too!) If you have an animal you can take out for a run, so much the better. Doing so will help them to release their energy. Otherwise, talk soothingly to them. Animals love it when we communicate with them.

LEO

Is your pet undisciplined and in need of some proper training or retraining? If so, March is a good month for it, as their ruling planet, the Sun, connects with disciplined Saturn. Whether it's you that's taking them through their paces or a professional trainer, lessons now are a little more likely to sink in. The end of the month sees them being more affectionate and in need of some loving, especially around March 25.

VIRGO

This month, the Virgo planet (Mercury) is in a very harmonious state, so your pet should be too. There could be some kind of surprise around March 26, but it's nothing to worry about. It could simply be the thrill of feeling a deeper connection between you.

LIBRA

It's quite a big month for your Libran pet, as their ruling planet Venus continues to go backwards. They could be coming to you for more love and affection than usual, or somehow acting a little insecure around you. Your job as a pet owner is to be as kind and loving as you can be. Remember that animals need love as much as we do! Overall, though, it's a positive time for them.

SCORPIO

Your Scorpio pet could be overly excited or even boisterous this month, as the planet of anger and drive, Mars, goes through their opposite sign. If you need to keep your pet away from the opposite sex for any reason, be extra careful this month as their interest could be more intense than usual. If your pet has an anger management problem, work extra hard to sort that out.

SAGITTARIUS

It's a big month for Sagittarians of all shapes and sizes, including animal Sagittarians. The whole of March is building towards a mighty clash between the Sagittarius planet Jupiter and powerful Pluto at the end of the month. So your pet could seem to be getting more and more agitated as March unfolds. Only you know how to handle them, so do what you need to help them let off angst, anxiety or steam.

CAPRICORN

Capricorn pets are among the most powerful in the zodiac right now, as they have the planet Pluto in their sign. Pluto could also be making them especially charismatic – there may be a reason why you chose your pet, because Capricorn pets have extra pulling power for owners at the moment. They also have pretty volatile tempers now too, so take care especially towards the end of the month, when amplifier Jupiter and Pluto clash.

AQUARIUS

By the time you read this, the biggest chaos in your animal's life will have passed — the last few weeks brought a build-up of energy for Aquarius creatures (great and small), but it's dissipating now. So even if life has been a bit up and down with your beloved pet, chances are that life will settle down now and more or less for the rest of March. (So you get a well-earned break.)

PISCES

The focus is on the pet in your life now as the Sun moves through Pisces. Your Pisces pet is probably a very intuitive animal, and chances are, you nearly always feel like you have a strong connection. Does it feel like sometimes they can read your mind? Not surprising, since all Pisces creatures are very intuitive. Your pet is extra likely to tune into you and your moods this month.

Yasmin Boland also writes horoscopes for humans at moonology.com.