Margo Chase, the logo designer for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Charmed, died Saturday, July 22, in a plane crash in Apple Valley, northeast of Los Angeles.

The 59-year-old graphic designer and pilot “was practicing an unlimited sequence in her Panzl” when the accident occurred, according to a statement from International Aerobatic Club President Mike Heuer via The Desert Dispatch. Her husband, Patrick Dugan, was watching from the ground as her plane crashed. She was reportedly killed on impact.

“Margo was one of the most skilled, talented and dedicated people I have ever met in my life,” Heuer said to The Desert Dispatch. “She was bright, intelligent and simply fun to be with. She thoroughly enjoyed flying, our sport, and our history, traditions and people. We are devastated by this news.”



Chase founded Chase Design Group, a bicoastal design agency, in 1986 and worked on typography design for Cher, Prince and Madonna. Chase Design Group posted a touching tribute to their late founder on Twitter on Tuesday, July 24, writing, “The Chase Design Group is mourning the loss of our founder and CEO, Margo Chase. She was a brilliant mind, an important member of the design community, and a tremendous inspiration and mentor to so many of us … Our hearts are with her husband Patrick, the rest of her family and with the design community far and wide as we work through this great loss together. Fly on, Margo!”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!