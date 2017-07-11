One step at a time. Maria Menounos took a stroll with her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, as part of her therapy on Monday, July 10. As previously reported, the TV personality, 39, had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor last month.

"So, the doctor has us on walking therapy and the Valley is too hot so we've become mall walkers," Undergaro, 51, says in a video, which the One Tree Hill alum posted on her Instagram account. "Eating pretzels!"

The couple locked arms during the exercise while Menounos kept a low-profile in a hat and sunglasses. (Menounos and Undergaro got engaged in March 2016 after the groom-to-be popped the question during The Howard Stern Show.)

Earlier this month, Menounos revealed that she had a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor removed as her mother, Litsa Menounos, continues to battle stage 4 brain cancer. In February, the star felt off when she began to get light-headed on-set, have headaches, slurred speech and had difficulty reading the teleprompter. She had an MRI three months later and learned of her diagnosis.

Following the surgery, the star has decided to step down from her position at E! News. "For me, I saw it as a huge blessing and a huge gift because I needed to change my life. We’re caretakers as women and we help everybody and we put ourselves last always. And I don’t think — at least for me — I guess I realized I didn’t value myself in a lot of ways. And so I think that that was a really important lesson," she told the Today show in an interview, which aired on July 3. "I want to start a family. You realize really quickly when something like this happens that nothing else really matters."



