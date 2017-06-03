Back on? Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka were spotted holding hands during a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Friday, June 2, amid rumors they've reconciled their romance.

The couple, who split in early April after nearly five months together, appeared to be in good spirits as they left Mastro's Steakhouse. Carey showed off her ample cleavage in a plunging black dress and wore her honey locks in waves. Tanaka, 34, opted for a black V-neck shirt and dark pants.

Maciel / BACKGRID

Carey and Tanaka first sparked reconciliation rumors on May 20 when she shared a throwback photo of them on an ice cream date on Instagram. Later that night, the pair were photographed kissing during an intimate dinner date at CUT restaurant in Beverly Hills. Neither have publicly commented on the current status of their relationship.

The pop diva and the backup dancer friendship and subsequent romance was documented on her E! reality series Mariah's World. After ending her engagement to Australian businessman James Packer last October, Carey quickly moved on to Tanaka. She officially confirmed that they were a couple during a February interview with the Associated Press.



Carey shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 6, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

