No birthday blues here! Mariah Carey rang in her 47th anniversary - as she prefers to call it - with a tropical getaway, and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka was right by her side.

The pair lapped up the sun during a luxury vacation to Cabo San Lucas, where both the dancer and Mimi posted photos of the celebrations on Monday, March 27.

“Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment,” Tanaka, 33, captioned a shot of them lounging by a fire pit overlooking the ocean. “#HappyAnniversary.”

He added another in which he’s taking in the stunning view and wrote: “Everyone can use a little zen time. Soaking in the moment and recaliberating my spirit. #MuchLove#BlessingsOnBlessings”

Carey is clearly being spoiled and shared a snap of herself holding some gifts too.

“Let the anniversary festivities begin,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

The pop diva only subtly confirmed Tanaka was her “boyfriend” in February, despite dating him since just after her engagement to James Packer ended in October.



She told the Associated Press: "I'm just going to be like, 'I really don't talk about my personal life' because that's what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back a while ago," she said, laughing. "I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don't want to do that."

