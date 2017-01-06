Focusing on family! Days after her New Year's Eve drama, Mariah Carey had dinner with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins on Thursday, January 5.

The America's Got Talent host, 36, shared a photo of the group on Instagram, which Carey later reposted. "Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible," he captioned the pic.

The "We Belong Together" singer was all smiles during the outing. She wore a black top and kept her tousled waves down. Moroccan and Monroe, 5, stood between their famous parents.

#Repost @nickcannon ・・・ Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:23am PST

Carey has been making headlines all week since her disastrous NYE performance. The five-time Grammy winner stopped singing and was caught lip-syncing just moments into her set. Carey's team claimed that her earpiece wasn't working and that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged the ABC broadcast for ratings.



Carey later tweeted that "s--t happens" and addressed the situation with Entertainment Weekly. "All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business," she said on January 3. "I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time."

Ryan Seacrest, who hosted the big event, gave his two cents on Thursday. "She knows what Times Square’s about. It’s complicated. … Imagine every single outlet — TV outlet — in the world is there, so there’s all kinds of technical things going on," he said on his "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" radio show. "For Mariah, I was up there at the stage to introduce her on the same stage she performs on. And it’s live television, and things happen on live TV, and, you know, if something goes wrong, it’s unfortunate for anybody."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



