Reigniting an old flame? Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon were spotted enjoying dinner dates in California two nights in a row. The outings came less than two weeks after the pop diva's split from backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Carey, 47, and Cannon headed to Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills with their 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on Thursday, April 20. Carey looked beautiful in a black dress and a leather jacket, while Cannon, 36, rocked a burgundy suit, a white button-down shirt, a navy hat and studded black loafers.



BLAK-OPS / MEGA

The next night, on Friday, April 21, the amicable exes headed to Nobu Malibu for a private dinner without their children. The "I Don't" singer showed off her cleavage in a plunging, sleeveless black top and wore her curly locks down. The former America's Got Talent host donned a black leather jacket and a red turban.

PacificCoastNews

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Carey and Tanaka, 34, had called it quits on their five-month romance, which was documented on her E! docuseries, Mariah's World. TMZ reported that Carey broke up with the choreographer because he was jealous of her close relationship with Cannon.

Carey and Cannon, who wed in April 2008, finalized their divorce in late 2016. She was engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer last year before her friendship with Tanaka turned romantic.



