Mark Hamill and Donald Trump Credit: Justin Baker/FilmMagic; Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

This is funny and scary at the same time. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill channeled his Batman cartoon character, The Joker, to read a Donald Trump tweet in a clip he shared online on Saturday, January 7.

Hamill, who has voiced the villain in a number of TV series and video games including Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League Action, read a tweet that the president-elect posted on New Year's Eve: "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!"



The passive-aggressive message sounded downright deadly in Hamill's interpretation.



While some slammed his recording as being in poor taste, others declared the sci-fi movie hero had "won the internet" and asked him to "please read all of Trump's tweets from now till the end [of] times."



Comedy writer Matt Oswalt, who previously tweeted that Trump's December 31 message "sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham," suggested a "BILLION DOLLAR IDEA" to Hamill: "app that you can feed every Trump tweet into that plays it back" in Hamill's voice.



His older brother, Patton Oswalt, retweeted the pitch, looping in TV hosts Samantha Bee and John Oliver, and suggesting that they join forces to make it happen.



Then Hamill, who criticized the former reality star on Twitter throughout the presidential race, replied, "As soon as I figure out how to tweet soundbites, I'd LOVE to. Nobody writes better super-villain dialogue than #Trumputin! #KremlinCandidate."

