Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, Us Weekly confirms.

According to the plea agreement obtained by Us, the Glee alum, 35, has agreed to serve four to seven years in jail. He must also register as a sex offender and cannot have communication with anyone under the age of 18 unless in the presence of a parent or legal guardian. Upon his release, he must stay 100 feet away from schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds and video arcade venues. He also faces "20 years' supervised release."



Salling has been ordered to pay "approximately $50,000" in restitution to each victim who has requested it, according to the court documents. He has also been ordered to enter a sex offender treatment program.

The actor was arrested in December 2015 after the Internet Crimes Against Children LAPD task force was tipped off that he had an extensive collection of child porn at his home in Sunland, California. Authorities later discovered more than 50,000 photos and videos on his laptop and another 4,000 on a flash drive. Salling was cut from the film Gods and Secrets following his indictment.

Salling's ex-girlfriend and former Glee costar Naya Rivera wrote in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, that she wasn't "totally shocked" by the charges against him. "But still — WTF? Then I had no doubt that God really did have my back along the way," she wrote.

