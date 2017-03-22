Married at First Sight's Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast are filing for divorce. The pair announced the news in a joint statement via Twitter on Wednesday, March 22.

"We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage we have decided to separate and file for divorce," the statement read. "Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience with MAFS."

Don't be discouraged. This is still a love story. pic.twitter.com/TJda8V0x8i — Sonia Granados (@sonia_mafs) March 22, 2017

Granados added that viewers should not "be discouraged" because of their split. "This is still a love story," she wrote.

Granados and Pendergrast met on season 4 of the A&E series and struggled early on in their relationship. Granados was scared of dogs (he owned one), and felt that he wasn't physically attracted to her and that he lacked emotion. At one point, she moved out following a volatile fight.

Still, the couple — who married on national television last year — decided during the finale, which aired in October, to stay together.

"Sonia, I think we've come a long way, and we're in a good place and moving forward in the right direction," Pendergrast said at the time. "At this point, I know we're married, but I don't feel like I've assumed 100 percent husband duties — like, I feel like I'm learning them as I go. I want to continue our marriage, and I want to stay married to you."

Granados shared the same sentiment. "Every day that passes by, he's showing me he's really in it and he's looking forward to us being together forever," she said.

Granados and Pendergrast weren't the first pair on their season to go their separate ways. Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz also pulled the plug on their relationship, but Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson are still together.

