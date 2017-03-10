Bridal party beauties! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen looked as chic as ever at a wedding for their friends Maggie Kayne and Travis Hayden in Mangawhai, New Zealand, on February 25.



Stephen d'Antal / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

The Elizabeth and James fashion designers, both 30, served as bridesmaids for the ceremony and wore nontraditional black gowns. Mary-Kate left her hair down in loose waves and wore several beaded bracelets and dangly earrings, while Ashley pulled back her hair and added a black fur stole to her floor-length dress. The duo locked arms as they walked down the aisle together. Mary-Kate held a white parasol, and Ashley carried a small bouquet of white flowers.

Both of the former child stars brought their significant others for the wedding weekend and relaxed for four days at the Tara Iti Golf Club owned by the bride’s billionaire father, Ric Kayne. Mary-Kate brought her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, as her date, and Ashley brought her financier beau, Richard Sachs, whom she was first linked to late last year, as her plus-one.

Stephen d'Antal/MEGA

Mary-Kate opened up about her own marriage to the 47-year-old French banker in a rare interview about the twins' fashion line earlier this week. “I think we’re lucky. [Working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit. “But then I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax, and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out, and then you’re not productive.”

The couple married in a secret NYC ceremony in November 2015 after three years of dating. The Full House alum is now stepmom to Sarkozy's kids, Julien and Margo, from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard.

