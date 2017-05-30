Mary Kay Letourneau and her former student-turned-husband, Vili Fualaau, are separating after 12 years of marriage. According to the King County Superior Court’s website, Fualaau, now 33, petitioned for legal separation from Letourneau, 55, on May 9.

Fualaau told Radar Online that he filed for separation from his wife because of his business plan to get licensed as a distributor for “Cigaweed” marijuana cigarettes.

“It’s not necessarily what you think,” Fualaau told the site regarding the split. “Everything is fine between us. … When you want to get licensed, they do background checks on both parties. If I decide to be a part of [Cigaweed] I have to be licensed and I have to be vetted and so does a spouse. She has a past. She has a history.”

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

The former school teacher pleaded guilty to two counts of felony second-degree rape of a child in 1997 after she had sex with then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was married to her first husband, Steve Letourneau, at the time. Her plea deal landed her in jail for six months, with three months suspended and no contact with Fualaau for life.

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

However, after being caught with Fualaau one month after being released, she was sentenced to seven years in prison and was released in 2004. After her release, Fualaau, then legally an adult, requested the court revoke the no-contact order. They married in 2005.

AP Photo/Alan Berner

The former couple share two teenage daughters. Their youngest, Georgia, was born while Letourneau was serving her sentence in prison.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!