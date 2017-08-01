Alright, alright, alright — Busy Philipps might just have the best story about Matthew McConaughey ever. The Cougar Town alum, 38, recalled a funny run-in she had with the Oscar winner after the pair reunited during Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, July 31.

Philipps was filling in for Kelly Ripa during the daytime talk show. Afterward, she posted a photo with McConaughey, 47, and Ryan Seacrest on set and dished about the past in the caption.

J. Vespa/WireImage

"Wait. I didn't get to tell this story cause when you’re hosting, you know, ITS NOT ALL ABOUT YOU. But years ago, at a pre-oscar party when Heath [Ledger] and Michelle [Williams] were both nominated for Brokeback, Matthew McConaughey came up to congratulate them and we were introduced," the actress wrote.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"He talked with us for about 10 mins and when he left he said, ‘Heath, Michelle, congratulations and best of luck to you this weekend. Marc, it was nice to meet you. WHIMSY, it was a pleasure!'" she continued. "We obviously didn’t correct him cause who cares?!- he’s Matthew McConaughey! He can call me whatever he wants! But we all just about died. And Michelle to this DAY sometimes calls me Whimsy. And it always makes us laugh. Also. He’s so hot."

Philipps also reunited with an old pal on Monday. It just so happens, her former Dawson's Creek costar James Van Der Beek was a guest during the show.



