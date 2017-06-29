Me waiting for a check up from my ENT. Can't speak for a month. Yup. Check out today's Instagram story for a vlog teaser for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uB9JxDOiXJ — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 28, 2017

The always outspoken Mayim Bialik has gone silent. The Big Bang Theory actress, 41, revealed in a Twitter post that she’s taking a mandatory one month vocal rest after straining her vocal cords.

The Blossom alum tweeted a pic of herself on Wednesday, June 28, looking distressed, as she waited to meet with her doctor.

"Me waiting for a check up from my ENT. Can't speak for a month. Yup," she captioned the snap.

Bialik — who is mom of sons Miles, 11, and Frederick, 8 — explained her medical condition in an Instagram Story the same day. The actress typed the message as Miles read her words out loud.

"This is my son, Miles, talking. I sprained my vocal cords and I can't speak — it really sucks," Miles explained on behalf of his mom. "So, we're having a silent video with me talking. I can't talk because my vocal cords are sprained."

The star’s recovery is not expected to affect production of the hit show, which begins filming in August.

