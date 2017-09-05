Peter Lindbergh for Vanity Fair

Royally perfect! Meghan Markle has broken her silence about her relationship with Prince Harry in Vanity Fair's October cover story.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love," the Suits actress, 36, told the publication.

FameFlynet/BACKGRID

"We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception," she continued. "Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship."

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2016 that Markle and Prince Harry, 32, are dating. The following month, the royal publicly defended her in a statement against "racist and sexist" trolls.



Peter Lindbergh for Vanity Fair

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others," Markle told VF. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support. I don’t read any press. I haven’t even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise.”

She added: “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Markle and Prince Harry recently celebrated her birthday in Africa. Multiple sources exclusively told Us that Prince Harry intended to propose to Markle during their three-week stay.

"Harry said he would want to enjoy the news between the two of them before word starts spreading out," a source explained. Another added: "This has really been the trip of a lifetime."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.