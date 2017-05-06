Meghan Markle was all smiles as she cheered on Prince Harry at a charity polo game in Ascot, England, on Saturday, May 6.

The Suits actress, 35, wore a sleeveless navy dress with a white jacket draped over her shoulders as she stood in the royal box and watched her prince play in the Audi Polo Challenge at the Coworth Park Polo Club.

James Whatling / MEGA

It marks the first time that Harry, 32, and Markle have been present at a public event together.

Prince William's former Eton classmate Eddie Redmayne and Dr. Who star Matt Smith (who portrays Harry and William's grandfather Prince Philip in the Netflix drama The Crown) were also in attendance at the event, which raised funds for two of Harry's charities, Sentebale and WellChild.

James Whatling / MEGA

The Telegraph reports that Markle was accompanied by Mark Dyer — a former Welsh Guards officer and Prince Charles' former equerry, who is very close to Harry — and Dyer's American wife, Amanda Kline.



Markle could be seen clapping and smiling as she watched Harry, who she has been dating since last summer.

James Whatling / MEGA

Her appearance at the polo game comes just weeks before she attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton, Duchess Kate's sister, later this month.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Markle will be Harry's plus-one at the nuptials of Middleton and her fiancé, James Matthews, at St. Mark's Church Englefield in Berkshire on May 20.

William and Kate will also be in attendance and their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will have key roles as page boy and bridesmaid at the wedding.

