Meghan Markle to Attend Pippa Middleton’s Wedding With Prince Harry

She made the list! Meghan Markle has been invited to Pippa Middleton’s wedding celebrations, Us Weekly can confirm. According to a source, the Suits star will be attending the festivities after Middleton says "I do" to her fiancé, James Matthews, at St. Mark’s Church Englefield in Berkshire on Saturday, May 20.

The actress, 35, is of course attending as the date of her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

As previously reported, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Pippa’s older sister, Duchess Kate, will also be in attendance. The royal couple’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will also have key roles in the nuptials. George, 3, will serve as a page boy while Charlotte, 23 months, will be a bridesmaid.

After the ceremony, Markle is expected to join Harry, 32, and his family at the reception held at Pippa and Duchess Kate’s family home in Bucklebury. A party will be held under a luxury tent in Carole and Michael Middleton’s garden, and the 18-acre grounds of the property will be used as well.

This won’t be the first time that Markle has accompanied Harry to a wedding. The pair, who have been dating for nearly a year, attended Harry’s best friend Tom Inskip’s wedding in Jamaica. Pippa’s wedding will mark the couple’s most high-profile appearance to date. As previously reported by Us, the duo are getting serious.

“They will be engaged by the end of summer,” a source told Us. “They have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

The couple most recently spent Easter weekend together in Toronto.

