One big, happy family! Megyn Kelly received a warm welcome from her new NBC colleague Hoda Kotb on Monday, May 8, ahead of Kelly's official debut as an NBC News anchor next month.

The Today show cohost, 52, took to Twitter to share a sweet selfie with the former Fox News commentator, 46, after they bumped into each other at NBC's studios in New York City. "Lookie who I ran into at @RockefellerFdn — our girl @megynkelly!" Kotb wrote. "So happy to have you with us at NBC!! Let's have some fun xo."

Lookie who I ran into at @RockefellerFdn -- our girl @megynkelly ! So happy to have you with us at NBC!! Let's have some fun xo pic.twitter.com/xFpokN6WVY — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) May 8, 2017

Kelly began working at NBC on May 1, though her Sunday night show isn't scheduled to begin until June. "First day on the job @NBCNews!" she tweeted. "On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy."

First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy. pic.twitter.com/ervrTM3A8I — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 1, 2017

Kelly will also host a morning show for the network. An NBC News spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that her daytime programming will replace the 9 a.m. hour of Today, beginning in September. In addition, Variety reported that Kelly interviewed the entire Kardashian-Jenner family for a segment that could air during the first week of her show.

