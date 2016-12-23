Megyn Kelly on December 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Megyn Kelly is not happy. The Fox News anchor slammed publishing service Shutterfly on Twitter on Thursday, December 23, after she didn’t receive her Christmas card order.

“I will never use this service (@Shutterfly) again. Lied right to us about our Xmas cards only to admit later they failed & covered it up,” the Kelly File host tweeted, adding: “FWIW, I have never used twitter to publicly shame a company before in my life.@Shutterfly was so outrageously deceptive, they deserved it.”



The ticked off TV personality then accepted recommendations for other printing companies from followers while still managing to slam Shutterfly.



“Great! Am in the market for a new service & will definitely check out @SimplytoImpress. Everyone makes mistakes but lying is a deal breaker,” she wrote in response to a follower on Twitter who suggested she use Simplytoimpress.com.

And she didn’t stop there. Kelly then started retweeting other people’s issues with Shutterfly.

The photo printing company, for the record, has yet to reply to Kelly.



