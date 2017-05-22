Megyn Kelly’s NBC Show Premiere Date Revealed

Megyn Kelly’s highly anticipated NBC news magazine show finally has a premiere date. According to Page Six, the journalist will make her debut on June 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly will start with a limited run this summer, but it is expected to return in early 2018 after Sunday Night Football and the Winter Olympics wrap up. The program will air in the same time slot as 60 Minutes, but the long-running CBS show usually airs re-runs during the summer.

NBC hasn’t officially announced details of the program yet, but Erin Andrews will likely be one of Kelly’s first guests, according to Page Six.



As previously reported, Kelly announced in January that she was leaving Fox News after more than 12 years to join competing network NBC. “Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had,” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.”

Tamron Hall decided to exit her role as cohost of the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show in February amid news of Kelly’s arrival. NBC confirmed earlier this month that Kelly’s morning show will air in the 9 a.m. time slot.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!