She's keeping up with the Kardashians. Mehgan James is dating Rob Kardashian after he moved on from former fiancée Blac Chyna, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 31.



“It’s fairly new,” a source told Us, adding that the new couple aren’t ready to go public just yet.

Here are five things to know about James:

1. She got her start on 50 Cent’s reality competition

The 26-year-old was a finalist on the 2008 MTV reality competition 50 Cent: The Money and the Power, in which aspiring hip-hop moguls competed in challenges to win an investment from the “In Da Club” rapper to start a business. She finished in fourth place.

2. She’s a former Bad Girl

James appeared on season 9 of Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club, but was kicked out of the Bad Girls clubhouse after a fight with her castmates. She also starred on Bad Girls All-Star Battle 1 and 2. Despite her past, a source told Us Weekly that she’s grown up. “She’s matured and will be a good fixture in Rob’s life should this continue."

3. She’s a Texas native

James, the oldest of seven siblings, grew up in Texas City, Texas, which gave her the onscreen nickname “The Texas Temptation” on Bad Girls Club. She attended the University of Houston from 2007 to 2011 and majored in business.

4. She dated an NBA star

Her past relationship with NBA player Kedrick Brown, who played for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, got her a role as a main cast member on Basketball Wives L.A. season 4. The couple were already broken up by the time the VH1 series started filming in 2015, according to Oxygen.

5. She’s a fan of Kardashian’s sock brand

James posted a photo of an Arthur George sock box on May 17, writing, “MY bestfriend knows I love socks & The Kardashians. So she got me a 2 in one #arthurgeorge."

