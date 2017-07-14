Ouch. A judge had ordered Mel B. to pay her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, $40,000 a month in temporary spousal support, Us Weekly can confirm. The former Spice Girls singer also has to pay her ex a one-time payment of $140,000 for attorney and forensic fees.



According to TMZ, the news comes after Belafonte filed a request for emergency spousal support, claiming he needed help paying for food, housing and his phone bill.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

As previously reported, Mel B. filed for divorce from Belafonte, 42, after more than a decade of marriage. The singer, also 42, claimed that her ex cheated on her with their nanny and allegedly abused her. Mel B. is the mom of Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, who are from previous relationships, as well a 5-year-old daughter named Madison whom she shares with Belafonte.

In April, the America’s Got Talent judge was granted a temporary restraining order against Belafonte.

"I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte's] threats," she wrote in her court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “I fear [he] will carry out his threats against me which will collaterally harm the children."

The film producer was ordered to stay away from his former wife and her daughters.

The exes secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2007 after just weeks of dating and separated in December last year before the singer filed for divorce in April. According to the paperwork, the songstress is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Madison.

