Not so happy to be there? In case you missed it, cameras caught Melania Trump’s face fall after an interaction with her husband, President Donald Trump, at the inauguration — and we can’t stop watching the viral moment. Check it out in the video above.

During the swearing-in on Friday, January 20, Reverend Franklin Graham officially announced that the 70-year-old businessman started his reign as president when he came to the platform to take the oath of office. The new POTUS turned around to look at his former model wife, who was channeling Jackie Kennedy’s style in a powder-blue Ralph Lauren dress.



At that moment, Melania, 46, beamed at her husband and nodded, but as soon as he turned back around, her face started to fall, and her smile completely disappeared. Her eyes dropped to the ground, and she appeared to be scowling.



Her downtrodden look inspired tons of memes and jokes on social media. “Melania, blink twice if you need help,” one Twitter user joked. Others pointed out that Graham started praying for the new first family right when Melania started to look somber. “Do you happen to notice Franklin Graham saying a prayer. Perhaps it was a solemn moment,” another tweeter argued.



That wasn’t the first lady’s only awkward exchange on Inauguration Day. She also gave her predecessor, Michelle Obama, a gift, per tradition, but Melania took Michelle by surprise when her handing her a Tiffany’s box. The outgoing FLOTUS looked around and tried to find someone to hand it off to for several seconds before former president Barack Obama grabbed the gift.



